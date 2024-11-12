AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of V2 Financial group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

T stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.