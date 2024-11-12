Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

ATLX traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 145,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,279. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.