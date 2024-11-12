ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $672.04. 373,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $648.27 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $766.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $887.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.