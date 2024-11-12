Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 442 ($5.69), with a volume of 68516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.64).

Asia Dragon Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.46. The company has a market cap of £680.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,052.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.