Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.