Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 114,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 331,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

ABT stock opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

