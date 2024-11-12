Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.74. 10,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,241. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.87. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $235.59 and a 52 week high of $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.03. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.