Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.03. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.