Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.69. 36,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 11,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

