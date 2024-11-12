argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $588.94, but opened at $600.90. argenx shares last traded at $596.54, with a volume of 23,776 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.79.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGX

argenx Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.48 and a 200-day moving average of $476.70.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,314,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,055,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.