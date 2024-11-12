Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 133,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $283,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.69 and a twelve month high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
