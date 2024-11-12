Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Releases Earnings Results

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.51. 48,850,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,990,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

