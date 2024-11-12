Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 2.6 %

Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,076. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APYX. Craig Hallum raised Apyx Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

