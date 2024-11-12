Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,424,452 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41,257.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after buying an additional 872,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 316,362 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 68,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,113. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

