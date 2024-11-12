Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $32.05 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF remained flat at $50.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.