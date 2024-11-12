Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $549.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,265. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $402.82 and a 1-year high of $551.73. The company has a market cap of $498.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.93 and a 200-day moving average of $506.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

