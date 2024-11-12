Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $185.71 and a one year high of $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

