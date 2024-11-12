Apollon Financial LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.