Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 368.74 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.88. The stock has a market cap of £62.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,958.33 and a beta of 0.58. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 368.74 ($4.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Anpario from GBX 340 ($4.38) to GBX 370 ($4.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

