Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:PRN FY2028 Earnings

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

PRN stock opened at C$11.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.55. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$9.55 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan bought 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$125,480.25. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

