American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Financial Group traded as high as $142.85 and last traded at $142.46, with a volume of 12407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,921,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 576,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,719,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 498,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

