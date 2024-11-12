American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 53,000 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 836.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %

FTAI Infrastructure stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 385,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,837. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.06%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

