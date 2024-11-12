American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

VICI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 929,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

