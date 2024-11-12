Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

NYSE AMRC opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $20,325,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,821,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3,389.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 179,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

