Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $206.23 and last traded at $206.30. 8,330,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 41,260,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.84.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 76,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 73,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

