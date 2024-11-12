Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,496. The stock has a market cap of $418.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

