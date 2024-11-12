Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 126,426 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 24.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. 3,245,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,577,047. The firm has a market cap of $355.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

