AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, an increase of 676.7% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AGLNF remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

