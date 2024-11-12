AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, an increase of 676.7% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AGLNF remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.
About AGL Energy
