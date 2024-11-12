agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $2.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,089,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,947,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 3,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in agilon health by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period.

agilon health Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $818.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 46.06% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.