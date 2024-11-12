Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.0 %

ADBE opened at $504.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

