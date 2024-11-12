Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Admiral Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $39.27.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.83%.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
