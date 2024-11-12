Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.63.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $136.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

