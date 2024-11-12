Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Acceleware Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 million for the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

