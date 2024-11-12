abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 117,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

SGOL stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

