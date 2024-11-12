AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 230.7% in October

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 230.7% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 78,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.33.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on VLVLY
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.