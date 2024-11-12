AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 230.7% in October

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 230.7% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 78,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

