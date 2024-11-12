5,250 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 516.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $680.99 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.07 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8,729.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.