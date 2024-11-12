5,250 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 516.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Price Performance
HubSpot stock opened at $680.99 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.07 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8,729.41 and a beta of 1.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot
In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
