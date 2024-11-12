2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,919,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 5,797,100 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $49.98.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

