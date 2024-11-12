2,919 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,055,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,439,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

