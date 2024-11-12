23448 (LAB.TO) (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.26 million.

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

