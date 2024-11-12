23448 (LAB.TO) (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.
23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.26 million.
23448 (LAB.TO) Price Performance
23448 (LAB.TO) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 23448 (LAB.TO)
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 3 Active ETFs Beat the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years
Receive News & Ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.