Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 7990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $97,830.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,830.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,780. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,121 shares of company stock worth $27,095,467. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

