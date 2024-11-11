YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 623,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,125. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 571.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

