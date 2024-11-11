XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 27,650 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.68 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

