XML Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in 3M by 3.3% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.