What is Wedbush’s Forecast for GLUE FY2028 Earnings?

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $9.26 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Insider Activity at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,251,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,257,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 108.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 132,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 81,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

