Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Weis Markets Price Performance
WMK opened at $74.55 on Monday. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Weis Markets
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Companies
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Globalstar: The Next Big Satellite Winner After Deal With Apple?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Archer Aviation: Taking Off in Tokyo and Beyond?
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.