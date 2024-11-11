Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK opened at $74.55 on Monday. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

