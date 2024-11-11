Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,576,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 378,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 84,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

