WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeridianLink news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $13,682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,932,388 shares in the company, valued at $609,026,767.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Barclays increased their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

MeridianLink Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

