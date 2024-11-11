WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,490 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 165.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Elastic by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Elastic to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 184,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.09 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,387.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

