WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $45,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,502 shares of company stock worth $8,445,976 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

