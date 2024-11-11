WCM Investment Management LLC Has $439.14 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264,735 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $439,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,150 shares of company stock worth $15,676,125 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.04. 244,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,504. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.11 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

