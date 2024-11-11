WCM Investment Management LLC Has $33.05 Million Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,642 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $33,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,824 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,680,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Despegar.com by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,213 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $11,836,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
Despegar.com Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. 183,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th.
About Despegar.com
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
